[PHOTOS] Twins Mgr Rocco Baldelli’s Condo for Sale in Minneapolis

When we were looking for homes, apartments, or just a general place to live, one of the things that I wanted was a warehouse type of apartment/condo. I think they look so cool with the industrial look on the ceiling and the exposed brick on the walls.

There are more of those type of places here in St. Cloud now, but they might not be quite as nice as this condo that Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli is selling. His condo is located in the Minneapolis Mill District, and it looks amazing.

This condo has been updated, and is priced at less than a million dollars. I thought for sure it would be that or even over that price, but it is listed at $650,000.

The reason the Badelli's need to move is to upsize. They are now a family of 5 and needed a bigger place. In an interview with the Star Tribune, they explained why they are moving.

The condo is a two bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 level condo and would be perfect for a young couple or a single who loves the area.

You can check out the listing here, with more photos and descriptions.

