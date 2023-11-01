Sartell Police Looking for Hit and Run Driver

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell police are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run of a pedestrian.

The incident happened Monday night at about 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Pine Cone Road and 7th Street North.

The vehicle is believed to be an older Toyota passenger car that is grey or silver in color with a louder exhaust. It left the scene headed north on Pine Cone Road. The vehicle should have some damage including a broken headlight, passenger side mirror, and possibly one side window broken out.

The victim in the incident was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

