Waite Park Teen Hurt in Crash on Interstate 94
HASTEY (WJON News) -- A Waite Park teenager was hurt in a crash on Interstate 94.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near Hasty.
Eighteen-year-old Tiziano Camacho of Waite Park was a passenger in a vehicle that made contact with a semi. Both vehicles were traveling east.
Camacho was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of his vehicle, a 17-year-old girl, was not hurt. The semi driver from Fargo also was not hurt.
