Peterson Carries the Load in Vikes Win

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings notched their first win of the 2015 season, beating the Detroit Lions 26-16 with a big day from the team's star running back.

The Vikings were ahead all afternoon long in a much-needed victory following last Monday's debacle of a loss in San Francisco.

Adrian Peterson , in his first game in front of a home crowd since 2013, carried the ball 29 times for 134 yards and also added two catches for 58 yards in the victory.

Peterson tallied 50 yards in the Vikings' first drive of the game that gave Minnesota an early 7-0 lead on a five-yard touchdown pass from Teddy Bridgewater to tight end Kyle Rudolph .

Bridgewater was efficient with the ball all game long, finishing 14-of-18 for 153 yards and a one-yard touchdown run.

The defense hassled Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford seemingly all afternoon, finishing with only one sack but adding eight quarterback hits and a third quarter interception by defensive end Justin Trattou .

With the win, the Vikings improve to 1-1 on the season. Minnesota hosts the San Diego Chargers next Sunday at noon.