Penguins Pound Wild Thursday

The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Minnesota Wild 6-3 Thursday night in Pittsburgh. The Wild remain on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture with a 26-18-5 record and 57 points.

The game was not as close as the final score would indicate, as Pittsburgh led 6-0 early in the third period. Eric Staal got the Wild on the board, followed by goals from Mikael Granlund and Jonas Brodin.

The Wild are off until Tuesday when they play at Columbus. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. on AM 1390.