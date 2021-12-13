Paynesville Man Arrested For Drunk Driving Facing Other Charges

DASSEL -- A Paynesville man faces multiple charges after attempting to flee police Sunday night.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office received a call around 8:00 p.m. of a possible drunk driver heading south on Highway 15 toward Dassel.

Authorities were able to find the driver and a short chase began. The sheriff's office say the vehicle was stopped about two miles south of Dassel.

Authorities say the driver, 31-year-old Luke Holmgren, was intoxicated. Holmgren's blood alcohol level was .19, over twice the legal limit.

Deputies says Holmgren also had two kids in the car, along with a loaded handgun. Holmgren was arrested and booked into the Meeker County Jail.

He faces charges of fleeing police, driving under the influence, open bottle, carrying a gun while under the influence and child endangerment.