Anglers, ATVs Fall Through Ice on Meeker County Lake, Boy Rescued

COLLINWOOD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two men are lucky to be alive and a boy had to be rescued after an incident on a Meeker County lake.

The sheriff's office responded to Lake Jennie south of Dassel at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. The caller reported two ATVs and two anglers fell through the ice.

Deputies learned that two separate groups were fishing in the same area of the lake when they broke through.

The sheriff's office says 64-year-old Steven Huebner of Hutchinson and 18-year-old Josiah Smock of Dassel went through the ice but were able to make it back to shore with no injuries. Meanwhile, a boy was left stranded on the ice due to fog in the area.

Litchfield and Dassel rescue squads used an airboat to find the boy and bring him to shore unhurt.

