Darwin Man Arrested After High-Speed Motorcycle Chase

DARWIN (WJON News) -- Authorities arrested a Darwin man following a high-speed chase in Meeker County Monday morning.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says around 11:20 a.m. a deputy tried to pull over a motorcycle driving 35 mph over the speed limit in the city of Darwin.

Sheriff Brian Cruze says the driver did not pull over, but instead turned off onto a side street and eventually headed north on Highway 14.

Authorities say the motorcycle left Darwin on Highway 14 at a speed well over 100 mph. The deputy pursued the motorcycle until it drove through a fence and went down in a pasture.

The driver, 23-year-old Brady Lietzau, was arrested and booked into the Meeker County Jail where he is facing charges that include felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, driving after revocation, and 4th-degree criminal damage to property.

