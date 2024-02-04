Paynesville Area Community Foundation Accepting Grant Applications
PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- The Paynesville Area Community Foundation (PACF) is accepting applications in its general grant round. Eligible organizations have until March 31st to apply and must be a 501(c)3 non-profit that serves residents within the Paynesville Area School District.
PACF says it will focus primarily on organizations that provide services in education, social services, arts and culture, civic, recreational, and health.
PACF has administered charitable funds for the Paynesville community since 2008 and has awarded over $1-million in grants.
