Durbin Celebrates 1,000 Game With Win In Sat. Sports Recap

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

-- Head Coach Mike Durbin celebrated his 1,000 game at St. Ben’s with a 62-45 win over St. Scholastica. Lydia Hay scored a career-best 26 points and 9 rebounds in helping Coach Durbin get his 742nd win as the Bennies coach. It was also Hay’s first 20-point game in her career. Carla Meyer had a great all-around game scoring 11 points but also grabbing 5 rebounds to go with 5 assists and a career-high 6 steals. The win improves St. Ben’s to 10-4 in conference play and 12-7 overall.

-- St. Cloud State rolls over Northern State 75-55 to improve to 10-6 in the NSIC. The game was close early with SCSU holding a one-point lead after the first quarter. The Huskies would go on a tear in the second quarter outscoring the Wolves 24-8 to take a 37-20 lead into the half. Northern State would control the third quarter and cut the lead by 4 points at 57-44. St. Cloud would regain control in the fourth quarter and pull away to the final 20-point margin of victory. Ashley Sawicki had 22 points and Makenna Vanzant put down 17 points to lead SCSU.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud State University St. Cloud State University loading...

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY:

-- Colorado College was able to get the weekend split by beating St. Cloud State 5-3 on Saturday. Colorado took a 2-0 lead into the second when the Huskies' Mason Salquist scored on a power play goal to cut the lead in half. The Tigers would increase their lead in the third with two more goals going up 4-1. Kyler Kupka would find the net for SCSU to narrow the lead to 4-1 but CC would get an empty netter late and St. Cloud would score one more in the final minute to get to the 5-3 final. The Huskies are 8-4-4 in the NCHC and 12-9-5 overall.

--St. John’s was able to get a weekend split by beating St. Mary’s University 4-2. The Johnnies used first-period goals from Lewis Crosby and Justin Thompson to open up a 2-0 lead. St. Mary’s would cut the lead in half but then Conner Couet would net his first collegiate goal, a shorthanded one at that, to make it 3-1. The Cardinals would reduce the lead to 1 goals again scoring early in the third period but St. John’s would have another answer from Mason Campbell to lock down the 4-2 win.

--The Gophers skated to a 1-1 tie with Wisconsin on Saturday. Minnesota had two goals taken away due to goaltender interference and could only put across the loan score by Jaxon Nelson. It was 1-1 after the first period and neither team could muster a score in the final two periods of regulation or overtime.

Olivia Shaw, College of St. Benedict Olivia Shaw, College of St. Benedict loading...

WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY:

-- Kate Moffat was brilliant in goal making 40 saves to help St. Ben’s upset No. 14 St. Mary’s University 2-1. After a scoreless first period, the Bennies would jump on St. Mary’s getting goals from Chloe Lewis and Shauna Miller in the second period. St. Mary’s was able to push one goal across in the third, but that was it as Moffat stopped shot after shot to help secure the win. St. Ben’s ended St. Mary’s eight-game winning streak and has beaten them in three out of the last four meetings.

- St. Cloud State was able to force OT but still fell to #2 University of Wisconsin 2-1. Taylor Lind would give SCSU a 1-0 lead in the first. The Huskies would hold the lead until over halfway through the second when the Badgers’ Maddi Wheeler would tie it. Neither team could muster the game-winner in the third sending it to overtime. Wisconsin would score the game-winner about halfway into overtime. JoJo Chobak was outstanding in goal for the Huskies making 43 saves.

-- The University of Minnesota earned a weekend sweep by downing St. Thomas University 5-2. Abbey Murphy picked up two more goals in the win and Skylar Vetter only had to make 14 saves. Josefin Bouveng, Peyton Hemp, and Emma Kreisz netted the other three goals for the U. The Gophers are now 22-5-1 on the season.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

-- Northern State used a second-half surge to take down St. Cloud State 83-76 on Saturday. The Huskies got out to a fast start and held a 33-27 lead at halftime. Northern State would then go on a tear in the second half outscoring the Huskies 56-43 to steal the win from St. Cloud. Jamir Allen led St. Cloud with 20 points and the team falls to 5-11 in the NSIC.

Graham Miller, St. John's University Graham Miller, St. John's University loading...

-- St. John’s made it rain on St., Scholastica Saturday dropping a school record in three-pointers en route to a 101-62 thrashing. The Johnnies shot 61.8 percent from beyond the arc setting a school record with 21 three-pointers made in a game, and they shot 55.6 from the field. Kooper Vaughn tied the individual three-pointers made record for St. John’s with 11, matching the mark set by Larry Bassett in 1992. Vaughn also led the team with 38 points. The Johnnies improved to 15-1 in the MIAC.

-- The Gophers took Northwestern to overtime and were able to get the 75-66 win. The two teams were tied 27-27 at halftime and the Wildcats would build a 9-point lead in the second half. Minnesota was able to battle back and take a 3-point lead with 20 seconds left only to see Northwestern hit three free throws to send the game to OT. Dawson Garcia would go on a personal 8-0 run to help the Gophers put the game away. Garcia led the Gophers with 20 points.

JUNIOR HOCKEY:

--St. Cloud was not able to complete the sweep as Minot downed the Norsemen 5-4 in overtime. The Norsemen got goals from Andrew Cumming, Wes Berg, Gavin Gunderson, and Peyton Mithmuangneua. Up next for St. Cloud is a home-and-home series with the Austin Bruins.

-- The Granite City Lumberjacks improved on their 12-goal output from Friday and netted 18 in shutting out the Minnesota Loons 18-0 Saturday. Parker Mitchell had 3 goals, and several players all had 2 goals each for the Lumberjacks who put up 30 combined goals in two games against the Loons. Next up for the Jacks is a home and home with the Rochester Grizzlies.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

8 Apps Minnesota Enjoys More than Watching the Super Bowl Apps or food we enjoy in Minnesota when watching football and more specifically during the Super Bowl Gallery Credit: Megan Zee

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state Gallery Credit: Megan Zee