One Person Hurt In 2nd Crash Near Willmar

WILLMAR TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash near Willmar Saturday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 6:30 p.m. an SUV driven by 68-year-old Debra Jo Tonsfeldt of Blomkest, and a pickup driven by 30-year-old Kyle Hagstrom of Willmar were both going south on Highway 71 when they collided at mile marker 120.

Tonsfeldt was taken to Rice Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and Hagstrom was not hurt in the crash.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

