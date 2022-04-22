Parker McCollum to Perform at The Ledge Amphitheater

WAITE PARK -- The Gold Chain Cowboy is coming to Waite Park. Parker McCollum will be performing at The Ledge Amphitheater on Thursday, July 28th.

Tickets will range from $35 to $69 and will go on sale next Friday, April 29th at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

McCollum released his major-label debut album Gold Chain Cowboy in July of last year. He wrote all 10 songs on the album including platinum-selling number one "Pretty Heart" and his most recent single "To Be Loved By You".

Parker was recently named ACM's Best New Male Artist.