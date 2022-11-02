Special Pre-Sale Code for Parker McCollum Tickets at the Armory

Parker McCollum is coming back to Minnesota in early 2023. He is bringing his Spring 2023 tour to the Armory in Minneapolis on February 9th. Parker McCollum spent most of the summer and early fall on the road with Thomas Rhett and now is ready to get out again, but this time as the headliner.

Pre-Sale Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 3rd from 10 am – 10 pm. Here are the codes you need to get early access to tickets:

Fan Club Presale Password: GOLDCHAINNATION

Artist Presale Password: PARKER

Tickets are on sale to the general public Friday, November 4th at 10 am.

Get your Parker McCollum tickets online here.

Supporting acts for the Minnesota stop on the tour are Catie Offerman and Corey Kent.

Parker has been sharing some behind-the-scenes of what he has been up to on Instagram. Lately, he has been in the studio working on his follow-up album to 2021's Gold Chain Cowboy. That's great news for us as fans, I'm sure we will get to hear that new music when he makes his tour stop in Minneapolis.

