Amazing Artist Line-Up Just Announced For WE Fest In Detroit Lakes, MN

Love live music? Love a great music festival filled with all your favorite artists? Then you'll love this. WE Fest just announced the Artist Line-Up. The show will take place on August 1-3, 2024 in Detroit Lakes.

ARTIST LINE-UP

From their Press Release: The 2024 Main Stage lineup: Jelly Roll, Parker McCollum and Eric Church, Koe Wetzel, Carly Pearce, Elle King, Trace Adkins, Warren Zeiders, Paul Cauthen, Lonestar, The Bellamy Brothers, Lauren Watkins, Stephen Wilson Jr, Tanner Adell PLUS MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED!

We’ll keep you posted on the lineups for the bonus Wednesday night pre-party concert, the Bacardi Country Club Stage, and the Barn Stage in the coming months.

TICKETS

Early Bird presale lasts only 24 hrs. Use the presale code to get the lowest prices and first crack at limited supplies. 9 am on Tuesday, Sept. 19 thru Wednesday, Sept. 20, 9 am.

Tickets, camping, and add-on experiences go on sale Wednesday, September 20 at 9 am. Tickets are available at www.wefest.com

Jelly Roll went from somewhat unknown to a fan favorite in what seems like an amazingly quick amount of time. Ever since the release of "Son of a Sinner" he's been traveling everywhere and selling out shows.

Parker McCollum was already super successful in Texas before you started hearing him on the radio. He's had 3 Number One songs, won New Artist of the Year from the ACM's and is nominated for that same Award at the CMA's in November.

Eric Church -- "The Chief" -- has been out rocking amphitheaters with his Outsiders Revival Tour. He scored his first Number one with "Drink In My Hand" in 2012 from his super successful album "Chief" album.

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state