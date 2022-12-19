Package Stolen, Counterfeit Bills Passed in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police is reporting a couple of items were stolen from a package from a business on the 1200 block of Coon Drive. Kelly Simondet from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON.

Simondet says St. Cloud Police is also reporting a couple of counterfeit $20 bills that were passed at a business at Highway 10 South in St. Cloud.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.