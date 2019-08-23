Ovie and the Franchise Podcast 8-23-19 [PODCAST]

This is the 3rd installment of the Ovie and the Franchise Podcast. This week we talk about the Viking offensive line, receivers defensive backs and whether he have enough depth to make it through the season. We also talk about what the expectations are in the NFL North for the Vikings and where they rank.

We mix in some fantasy football talk with drafts and auctions happening quite a bit over the next 2 weeks.

Our podcast finishes with some Twins talk. Dave isn't sold on the Twins despite them retaking first place in the Division.