Our Minnesota Vikings Are Multi-Talented! Who’s Singing Now? You Might Be Surprised.

Our Minnesota Vikings have their first pre-season game tonight. Now of course, we don't usually see the starters playing until that final pre-season game. So we probably won't see folks like Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson or Alexander Mattison playing tonight. But soon we can get excited for our new season and hope that (once again) this might be the year!

I wrote recently about Wide Receiver Blake Proehl and how he discovered his ability to sing while recovering from a season ending injury in last years first pre-season game. Also, how he headlined his first show just a few weeks ago.

Now a local young man from Apple Valley, Treyson Green who came from a football family, is releasing a new song and it will feature Alexander Mattison on it. Treyson played football in High School. But when his playing career was cut short, it gave him the opportunity to focus on his love of music. Treyson Green has grown a big following locally and when he asked Mattison record a verse of the song, Mattison was reluctant.

In an interview with KARE 11 Mattison said:

He saw that I make music too and he asked me to hop on a song and it was like, 'Oh man,'" Mattison said. "That was when the pressure was on, when it's like an artist that you have some respect for and know that they do a great job. You know, he has a good following in the city, in the Twin Cities. His name, it has some weight in music. So when he asked me for a feature I was like, 'Oh I can't blow this.'

Treyson Green's new song "Gone" featuring Alexander Mattison will be released on August 20th. There will be a video to support it too. In it, Treyson gets to get out on the football field again. This time as a singer, with Mattison, and on the field he played on in High School. Sounds like a pretty cool moment for all.

