The Vikings at 6-7 are tied with 4 other NFC teams for the last wildcard spot in the NFC. Currently Washington holds the tie-break over Minnesota, Philadelphia, Atlanta and New Orleans. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Washington and Philadelphia are the two teams that are most likely to keep the Vikings out of the playoffs. Souhan says the Vikings aren't good and these teams competing with them aren't good either. He says Philadelphia seems to be playing the best of the group. Souhan says the two Washington vs. Philadelphia meetings in the final 4 weeks could be a determining factor as to who grabs the NFC's #7 seed. He says if Washington or Philadelphia sweeps the two games that may be enough to propel them into the playoffs.

The Vikings' remaining 4 games are at Chicago on December 20th, vs. the L.A. Rams on December 26, at Green Bay on January 2 and at home against Chicago on January 9. Minnesota would likely need to win 3 of their remaining 4 games to give themselves a good chance to grab that number 7th seed. Souhan says he isn't sure just making the playoffs will be enough for the current regime of Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman to keep their jobs.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan it is available below.