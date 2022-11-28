One-vehicle Crash Kills Palmer Township Man

(Photo: Sherburne County Sheriff's Office)

PALMER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A one-vehicle crash Sunday night claimed the life of a Palmer Township man.

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott says 41-year-old James Neumann failed to make a turn at the T-intersection at 17th Street Southeast and 110th Avenue, Northwest of Rice Lake.

His vehicle went through the intersection, left the road, and crashed into the ditch.

Neumann was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

