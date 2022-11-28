Not Good! Check Out This Year-To-Date Minneapolis Carjacking Map

It's been a while since I've heard anything about the carjacking problem in Minneapolis. The reason I was thinking about it, is with the holidays coming up, we visit family there and I always like to just stay out of the areas that seem to attract a lot of crime. Minneapolis as a city open-sources its crime data, including carjackings and auto theft, and maps it out. The map so far in 2022, is pretty busy, and quite frankly a little scary to think about!

Image Credit: City of Minneapolis website Image Credit: City of Minneapolis website loading...

The above image is from the open-source website that tracks crime throughout Minneapolis. You can sort the map by type of incident and the time frame it occurred in. I selected car theft and carjackings, considered to be under the category of robbery, and then selected the year to date.

Look at all those dots! Each one represents a car that was stolen so far in 2022 or a vehicle that was taken by force by the owner/driver. Below is just a map of the carjackings so far in 2022.

Image Credit: Open Source Minneapolis website Image Credit: Open Source Minneapolis website loading...

There is another website from the Minneapolis Police Department that offers the same data, but you can't simply include carjackings, only auto theft, which STILL shows plenty of activity in 2022.

Image Credit: Minneapolis Police Department website Image Credit: Minneapolis Police Department website loading...

While we might not be hearing about it on the nightly television news, it still seems like a very real issue that has continued, and with a new Chief of Police in Minneapolis, it will be interesting to see if these numbers go down over time, or stay mostly the same.

Get our free mobile app

If you do find yourself a victim of carjacking you are asked to not resist and let the theft happen, but make sure to be mentally recording details that might help police in catching the suspect and recover your vehicle.

Restaurants the St. Cloud Area Lost in 2022