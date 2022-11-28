All-Star Nutrition Moving Store to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A local nutrition store is moving to a new location.

All-Star Nutrition is in the process of moving their inventory from Waite Park to a new store front in St. Cloud.

Store Manager Jordan Bialke says after opening the Waite Park store in 2017, they felt it was a good time to upgrade the location and store size.

The new store is located just down the road from the Midtown Square Mall, next to T-Mobile.

Bialke says they feel the move is a great opportunity and they're excited to be right off one of the busiest streets in St. Cloud.

The new All-Star Nutrition store will open on Thursday. The current Waite Park location will remain open until they are fully moved in.