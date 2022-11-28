Craig Henneman Named President of CentraCare-Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE -- There is a new leader of CentraCare's Paynesville Hospital.

Craig Henneman has been named president of the healthcare facility, following the retirement of Brandon Pietsch.

Henneman has more than 17 years experience with CentraCare, previously serving as the Executive Director for Surgical Services at St. Cloud Hospital.

CentraCare has been an important focal point in my life and career. Both of my parents worked and retired from CentraCare, my wife works here, my children were born here. I look forward to and am excited about the opportunity to support our mission and purpose at CentraCare - Paynesville and surrounding communities.

Henneman also co-led the CentraCare Covid-19 response and Incident Command team and helped to build and grow the CentraCare M Physicians Orthopedic partnership.

Earlier this summer, CentraCare broke ground on their $28-million expansion and renovation project at Paynesville Hospital.

The project will be divided into two phases, with each phase lasting approximately 11 months.

CentraCare says they hope to complete the expansion and renovation sometime in 2024.