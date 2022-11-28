Elizabeth Storage Bin Boutique is a second-hand store where you can rediscover items from your past to make it part of your future.

When did the business start, and how did it start?:

The store itself really started back when I was a little girl, my mother, and father were both collectors of vintage, and antique items, so the bug bit me at an early age. In actuality, I had been working at an interior design firm in San Diego when my then-boss, asked me “what business would you like to have someday?” The answer was simple at the time but it wasn’t till my husband, and I decided to move back to Minnesota (I’m a native) that my dream of bringing Elizabeth’s Storage Bin Boutique to life could be a reality. I started out with a single booth space (about three shelves) at the St Cloud Indoor Flea Market about four years ago, and over the years it grew, and grew. It grew to the point that I had taken over a quarter of the store with no place else to go. Earlier this year, the opportunity to open my own store presented itself, and here we are now, eight months in, and business is doing fantastic! Vintage to Modern and everything in between is my motto, as I try to bring all of the coolest, unique goodies that my hunting can find, and bring it to the community.

What prompted the decision to expand to the Occasional Store:

I met Sheri (the previous owner) at her last little pop-up sale a few months back, and we just hit it off. We both shared similar passions, and when she offered, “well, why don’t you buy this place?” I just couldn’t resist! She was so kind, and the space was so perfect for my ever-expanding vision, that before I knew it she was handing me the keys.

When do you hope to be open in the new location?:

I’m hoping to have it open and ready to go by February. I have some cosmetic work to do on the inside, as I’ve always had a very definite aesthetic in mind for ESBB, come on in, you’ll see! Also, I’ll be offering for the first time, vendor space. Not a ton, but a few people who share the same passions I do, and really want to continue to bring things back to life. We will be doing an occasional Sunday/Monday pop-up until then!

What will the hours be at the new location:

The hours will be the same as ESBB, Wednesday through Friday 11:00-6:00, and Saturday 10:00-4:00… With occasional pop-ups on Sundays.

What is your hope or goal for the new store location:

The hope is continuing to grow! From a little girls dream to now a classic St. Cloud building with floor space to bring even more super cool items, and collectibles to the people. I just want to keep people excited about recycling, and bringing things from the past back to life again. “Oh my, my grandma had this in her house!” Those are the type of words that make my heart sing, and that I just want to keep hearing. We have stuff from 100 years ago, we have stuff from 30 years ago, we have stuff from 10 years ago, so come on down and check us out.

Where can people find your store online (website/social media):

We’re located at 1509 W St Germain! You can also find us on yelp! https://m.yelp.com/biz/elizabeth-s-storage-bin-boutique-st-cloud

A sincere thank you to Elizabeth and her husband Alex for reaching out and answering all my questions. Congrats on the new location!

