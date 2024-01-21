One Person Has Died In Edina Crash

EDINA (WJON News) -- One person has died in a single-car crash in Edina Sunday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by a 42-year-old Lester Prairie man was going east on Highway 62 around 6:00 a.m. The car was approaching Gleason Road when it drifted off the road to the left hitting the median barrier, causing some minor damage, and came to a stop in the left lane.

The State Patrol says the crash is believed to be medical related. The driver's identity has not yet been released.

