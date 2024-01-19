Early Morning Rollover Near Cold Spring

LUXEMBURG TWP (WJON News) - An early-morning crash south of Cold Spring sent the driver to the hospital.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the intersection of County Road 2 and County Road 165 in Luxemburg Township at 5:31 Friday morning.

Officials found a 2012 Ford Fiesta, driven by 20-year-old Bret Gilmour of Fargo, on its roof in the ditch.

Authorities believe Gilmour fell asleep behind the wheel. The car left the roadway, hit a power pole and road approach, and then went airborne.

Gilmour was sent to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

