Big Time Blunder! MN Lottery $1 Million Prize Gone Forever

When you buy lottery tickets do you have a special place you keep them? If not, you should. Whether it's a place in your wallet or purse or your glove compartment. Just somewhere that you always know that's where your tickets are. For me, it's a tray right inside my front door. My keys and other 'everyday stuff' goes there as well as any lottery tickets or scratchers.

Two Multi-State Lotteries Each Offer Over $400 Jackpots

Why is it so important to know right where all your lottery tickets are? So that something like this never happens to you. A $1 million Minnesota Lottery prize just expired. Someone bought it, they just never claimed the prize within the 12 month deadline.

Photo by Google Maps

Hard to believe, but that's just the beginning. There was a total of $14 million in unclaimed lottery prizes in 2023 alone! On the positive side (if there is one?) all that unclaimed money goes to the states general fund to help different state-funded projects for things like roads, schools and more. So the money does at least go to help our state.

Did you buy one of the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle tickets? The winners were drawn on January 1st, yet the two $1 million winning prizes have not been claimed. If you have a ticket and you haven't checked you'll want to do that NOW. Minnesota Millionaire winning numbers.

MnLottery.com

Right now there are also two Gopher 5 winning lottery tickets that are unclaimed. One for more than $200,000 and another for $130,000. I don't know about you, but I could put that money to good use. But alas, I have no winning tickets - I know because I've checked. Have you? Check the Minnesota Lottery's website now.

H/T: Bring Me the News

