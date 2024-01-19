St. Cloud State Nursing Among Best in the State

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The nursing program at St. Cloud State University has been named one of the top programs in the state.

RegisteredNursing.org named SCSU the 2nd best bachelor’s program for nursing in Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

In awarding the designation, the website says:

With advanced simulation labs and special emphasis placed on applied learning, St. Cloud graduates have earned a quality BSN degree and stand ready to change the face of patient care.

Jane Bagley is the Chairperson of SCSU’s Department of Nursing.

Our nursing program continues to demonstrate academic and clinical excellence; being named one of the top nursing programs in Minnesota exemplifies the commitment to learning of each of our students. SCSU nursing students and graduates are routinely recognized for their exemplary knowledge and provision of quality patient care.

The website also named SCSU the third-best school statewide.

The nursing department at SCSU has recently launched an accelerated online Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.

READ RELATED ARTICLES