One Minnesota City, The Best in The Country to Find a Single Man

"All the single ladies, all the single ladies"

Sorry, it's all that came to mind when I read an article sharing where all the singles are. According to Thriving Center of Psychology and based off data from the U.S. Census the cities with the most singles include these top 5 cities:

Richmond, VA Pittsburgh, PA Buffalo, NY Newark, NJ Cincinnati, OH

For the singles in Minnesota going "so what", do know that Minneapolis made it on the list at #9. However, if you are specifically looking for single man you have even better news here in the state of Minnesota. You'll be pleased to see that on top of the list is a city in Minnesota. Here's the top 5:

"Cities With the Most Singles"

Minneapolis, MN Atlanta, GA Neward, NJ Pittsburgh, PA Madison, WI

They report,

Across the United States, most single men are living in Minneapolis. Census data shows there are more than 101,000 men who have never been married living there.

Sorry if you were hoping that more single women were in Minnesota, as no city in our state makes the list for "most single women". Nor does Minnesota show up on the list at all for "cities with the most divorcees".

Photo by Alexander Sinn on Unsplash Photo by Alexander Sinn on Unsplash loading...

But don't give up hope if you are seeking love, the report also shows,

There are more than 127 million single people 18 years and older living in America, according to U.S. Census data.

Also take it from someone who has spent a lot of her life single. It's not always an easy go when it comes to dating and the times have definitely changed. Especially with online dating. All I can say is be careful as not everyone is who they say they are and don't give up hope. Just as I was about to give up hope, is when I met the love of my life from Texas. So even living in Minnesota you can meet from outside of the area. My friends always said, it'll happen and it'll happen when you least expect it.

I rolled my eyes plenty at my married friends when I was single, but it is true...you never know quite when it'll happen, but when it does it really all will make sense. Good luck out there and don't give up, it will happen, just maybe not right the second you want it.

