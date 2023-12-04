Officials Net Large Number of Invasive Carp in Mississippi River

Officials Net Large Number of Invasive Carp in Mississippi River

Kayla Stampfle - Minnesota DNR

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A large-scale effort between the Minnesota and the Wisconsin Departments of Natural Resources has led to the single largest capture of invasive carp species in Minnesota.

A total of 323 invasive carp were netted in Pool 6 of the Mississippi River near Trempealeau, Wisconsin.

Authorities used tagged fish to follow them to where they congregate in the fall and then used commercial crews to net the fish.

The DNR does not think the carp are reproducing in Minnesota waters, but they likely used springtime flooding to move upstream past open dams.

Of the 323 fish netted, 296 were silver carp, 23 were grass carp and four were bighead carp.

The DNR says netting operations will continue as the river conditions allow.

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history

Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.]

Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in

Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research.

Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine

103 iconic photos that capture 103 years of world history

Stacker gathered some of the most iconic images from the past 103 years, beginning in 1918 and leading up to 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gallery Credit: Rachel Cavanaugh & Elizabeth Ciano

Filed Under: minnesota department of natural resources
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports