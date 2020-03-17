Northwoods League Issues Statement On Upcoming Season

The 2020 Northwoods League season is in peril after the cancellation of the college baseball season at all levels. The NWL hosts players who wish to continue their college baseball season while maintaining their college eligibility.

"With fan, player and personnel safety as our primary concern, the Northwoods League has been closely monitoring the progression of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact on public gatherings such as sporting and special events," the NWL said in a statement. "The League takes seriously its responsibility to focus on the facts, and to act with common sense and sound judgment after considering the best available information. A proactive process is, and will be, ongoing as events continue to unfold, but for now the League is preparing for the start of its season as anticipated.

"Please rest assured that the Northwoods League and its Affiliates will continue to closely monitor the situation, and will continue to do so as events unfold. Stay tuned, and stay safe," the league continued.

The St. Cloud Rox are scheduled to open the season on May 26th in Rochester.