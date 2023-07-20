The stretch of Interstate 94 between Albertville and Monticello will be adding a lane. Stearns County Commissioner Joe Perske joined me on WJON. He indicates the State Legislature, through the corridors of congress, have allocated $78 Million for the project. Perske says the work isn't expected to start on that stretch for a couple of years but explains this will mean 3 lanes of traffic on both sides from Clearwater to Maple Grove. Perske isn't sure if the test lane between Albertville and Monticello will also expand to three lanes or what will become of that piece of road.

Get our free mobile app

Perske sits on the Highway 23 coalition. He says the expansion project from 2 lanes to 4 between Richmond and Paynesville is still on track to be completed this fall. Perske explains the stretch of Highway 23 between Paynesville and New London is slated to expand from 2 lanes to 4 and that work will begin next spring. He says these completed projects would make Highway 23 4 lanes from Willmar to Foley. Perske would still like to see Highway 23 expand from 2 to 4 lanes north and east of Foley put understands that won't likely happen anytime soon.

Stearns County is also planning a bridge project on County Road 75 near Mills Fleet Farm over the Sauk River. Perske explains they were hoping to start this project earlier but because of a lack being able to secure the needed materials that project won't likely start until October. He says the project can continue through the winter.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Joe Perske it is available below.