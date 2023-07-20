Four Youths Facing Charges in THC Theft
NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- Four youths are facing charges after $7,000 worth of THC products were stolen from a store.
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday they received a report of a burglary at Hemponix, a business in New London.
The next day the sheriff's office investigative unit used a search warrant at two rural New London homes. A number of items of evidence were recovered.
The sheriff's office says community members supplied information that helped them streamline the investigation.
