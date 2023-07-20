Minnesota Lands On A List Of The Top 20 Hiking Trails In The US!

Last week when I wrote about how good walking/ hiking is for you, I gave you "5 Ways Walking Makes You Healthy" that have nothing to do with weight loss. It boosts brain health & mood, decreases stress and more. But I also suggested 5 great hiking trails to try in the Greater St. Cloud area.

Now I’ve got one more incredible hike to add to that list. One Minnesota hiking trail just landed on the list of the “20 Most Scenic Hikes in the United States.” It’s The Ice Age National Scenic Trail. It’s a trail that extends over 1,000 miles. It was formed when glaciers flattened much of the Midwest and left this unique topography that we can now hike and enjoy. With over 1,000 miles of trail, you know you can go back time and again and discover new wonders every time.

Trips to Discover, the folks that published the list of the Top 20 had this to say about the Trail:

“The Ice Age National Scenic Trail is a footpath that extends over a thousand miles and is great for hiking, backpacking, snowshoeing, and some sections for cross-country skiing too.”

Something really incredible about this beautiful trail is that it is maintained almost exclusively by volunteers. According to Trips to Discover:

“This trail has largely been maintained by volunteers and is a lovely place to unwind and rejuvenate yourself physically and mentally.”

It is accessible from multiple points on the Minnesota/ Wisconsin border and it sounds like just what the doctor ordered!

