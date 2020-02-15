Nordic Skiing State Tournament Results
Boy's 5K Freestyle Individual Results:
Sartell - St. Cloud Cathedral:
5th - Zachary Nemeth 14:12
7th William Nemeth 14:23
40th Benjamin Boelter 15:23
117th Hayden Roelofs 16:38
136th Jonathan Nemeth 17:01
153th Charles Lindell 17:55
157th Riley O'Connell 18:37
Little Falls:
10th Jackson Grant 14:29
70th Cormac Shanoff 15:53
87th Ethan Yorek 16:08
88th John Stockard 16:10
106th Eli Segler 16:27
119th Connor Grant 16:38
147th Thomas Zupko 17:31
Girl's 5K Freestyle Individual Results:
St. Cloud Tech/Rocori:
57th Wren Scott-Lumbar 18:48