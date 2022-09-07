Blake Shelton announced this morning that he was heading back out on tour starting in February and that Saint Paul would be the third stop of his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, which will also feature Carly Pearce and country newcomer Jackson Dean! If you are looking to attend the show, tickets won't be on sale for two weeks.

“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans,” Shelton said. “I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!”

If you aren't familiar with Carly Pearce or Jackson Dean, you can listen to some of their music from them below.

According to a press release of the announcement "For fans who can’t wait until 2023: Shelton will perform “No Body” tomorrow night (9/8) on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He will then take the hallowed stage at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, Sept. 10."

The last time Blake Shelton came to Minnesota was in July at Twin Cities Summer Jam, and those who attended also got to see his wife, Gwen Stefani, as she came out on stage for a little bit.

Will those at the 'X' for this concert see Gwen again? I guess we are just going to have to wait and see.

