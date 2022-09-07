Becker Sets Preliminary Tax Levy

BECKER -- Becker property owners may see their rate drop this year.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the city of Becker approved its preliminary property tax levy of 43.91 percent, down four-tenths of a percent from last year.

The breakdown is as follows:

General Fund Levy: $4,636,881 (up 10.5%)

EDA Levy $240,000 (up 11.6%)

Other (Fire, Community Center, Debt Service, etc.) $4.937,418 (up 8.2%)

The council was informed that the total city taxable value is estimated at $21,800,000, up 10.8% from 2022. The proposed City Local Tax Capacity Rate is 43.919%, down from 44.321% last year.

The 2023 CIP levy is projected to be $3,017,817. The EDA Local Tax Capacity Rate is 1.10%, up from 1.088

Information presented to the council suggested a property owner whose taxable valuation does not change should see about a 1% decrease in property taxes.

The truth in taxation meeting was set for December 6th at 6:00pm.