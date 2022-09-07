Are Minnesota Grandkids Spoiled? Where Does Minnesota Rank?

Grandparents often spoil their grandchildren and you could argue that is their job. Coventry Direct launched a survey ranking states on how grandparents spoil their grandkids. They asked over 2000 grandchildren across America to rate from 1 to 5 how often their grandparents spoil them, then tallied the score of each state to find the winners.

Here’s what they found:

According to the survey results, Minnesota is home to the #10 most spoiled grandchildren!

48% of grandchildren expect their grandparents to gift them money.

1 in 3 respondents say their grandparents have a favorite grandchild.

26% of grandchildren say their grandparents spoil them with gifts they don’t want.

I talked with Jillian Fellows about the survey. She says Minnesota grandkids ranked their grandparents as a 3.5 which means they are pretty spoiled. Fellows says some grandkids received cars, money and food not approved by their parents. She says the best way to spoil grandkids is with love. Fellows says 57% of those who responded indicate they live more than an hour's drive from their grandparents and don't see them often.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jillian Fellows it is available below.