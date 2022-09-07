HEAT Patrols Continue Through The End Of The Year

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota motorists should slow down through December.

Drivers will see more troopers focused on excessive speed on Minnesota highways.

Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol, says the extra patrols pay big benefits.

Our HEAT patrols are working. Fatalities are down nearly 10 percent from this time last year, but we’re still seeing too many deadly crashes and too many people driving dangerously. We’ve heard from Minnesotans that they want to see us on the roads and they want us to stop aggressive drivers. Through these patrols around the state, our troopers can do just that.

Since the HEAT patrols started in February, the Minnesota State Patrol has stopped more than 20,000 drivers, and issued more than 6,000 speeding tickets, arrested 190 drivers and made 91 D-W-I arrests. HEAT patrol troopers have worked more than 11,000 hours and driven over a quarter-million miles.