84-Year-old Woman Killed in ATV Rollover Near Monticello

MONTICELL0 -- A Monticello woman died in an ATV rollover.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to a rural area in Monticello Township.

Eighty-four-year-old Elizabeth Ross was driving the ATV along the edge of a soybean field, which is also along a steep ditch. It appears Ross' ATV went into the ditch and rolled. She was found under the machine and was pronounced dead.

Get our free mobile app

While the initial call came in at 7:30 p.m. it is believed the crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. She was found by a relative who went searching for her after they couldn't reach her by cell phone. They used an app called Life360 to find her location and noticed that location hadn't changed since 12:30 p.m.