New Toy Store Coming To Mall of America Just In Time For Holiday Shopping

There's a brand new toy store coming to Minnesota, specifically to Mall of America just in time for the holiday shopping season. Kappa Toys wants everyone to experience the WOW effect when they walk through their doors.

From young to old, you will be able to find nostalgic to modern-day toys at what will be Kappa's largest location yet; A 5,000-square-foot store that will be opening at Mall of America just ahead of the holiday shopping blitz.

The mission of Kappa Toys - "Toys and fun for EVERYONE." The store owners want people from all generations and all walks of life, to be able to find something exciting in their stores.

This toy store sounds incredibly unique. According to their website, they boast that adults and kids alike will be able to spend hours in the store discovering new and old ideas, as they consider themselves a 'design-minded' store. You'll find toys and games from yesteryear, complex science kits, simple distraction toys, and of course collectibles. Kappa Toys also has toys from Japan and other locations for you to choose from, possibly things you've never seen before.

I visited their Instagram page and found things like 'My Pretty Pony," 'Pokemon" and all kinds of interesting things that I don't believe I've ever seen before. Would I be interested in going? Of course! I have two Great Nephews who would probably love to get a unique toy from this amazing location!

