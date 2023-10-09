Disgusting!! You Won’t Believe What Was Found at MSP Airport

Gross doesn't even begin to describe this situation. There are always some weird type of things found at the airport. Things that people are trying to smuggle through for whatever reason. But this one is completely disgusting.

Found by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport, was a box with something very un-luggage like.

Some lady was trying to smuggle through some giraffe feces. Yep, you read that correctly. Giraffe poop. Gross.

When asked what she was planning on doing with the feces, her answer was equally gross. She was planning on making it into a necklace. A NECKLACE!! Who, in their right mind would want poop hanging around their neck???

And, can you imagine the smell? It honeslty is kind of triggering a gag reflex for me. I'm sure the person that was trying to smuggle this through had plans to make it different from it's natural state... at least I'm hoping so. But either way, that is not happening.

By the way, this isn't the first time this particular person has done something like this.

Either way... not happening. I Can't get past the gross on this one.

