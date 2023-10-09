St. Cloud Fire Department Hosting Open House Event Wednesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Central Minnesotans can learn all about fire safety at a community engagement event this week.

St. Cloud Fire Department is hosting an open house Wednesday. People of all ages can put their fire safety knowledge to the test and build an understanding and appreciation for the work fire crews and first responders do every day.

There will be games, refreshments, tours of the station and trucks, as well as a fire sprinkler demonstration and fire extinguisher simulator.

The event runs from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Fire Station 3 located at 1201 University Drive Southeast between Selke Field and Talahi Elementary School.

