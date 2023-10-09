Yeah, No: Do Minnesotans Have the Least-Sexy Accent in the World?

I think accents are HAWT...except the southern gentleman accent. I've seen too many movies and TV shows where the antagonist (the bad guy) speaks of the protagonist's (the good guy) demise with a southern gentleman accent.

Somehow, the Southern drawl is (barely) considered sexier than the Upper Midwest...thing. What do we even call it? The betcha? Let's call it the Minnesota Betcha ©Choad2023.

So what do Americans consider the sexiest accent?

Crikey!

Yeah, Americans still love the Crocodile Dundee/Steve Irwin accent. There are worse accents: spend five minutes at Lambeau Field and you'll gouge your eardrums out yourself.

Scottish, English (Cockney? London?), Irish (*swoon!*), and French round out the top 5 sexiest accents. The least sexy accent is Bostonian (which is also the most confident and most annoying accent), followed by Midwest, Canadian, and Southern drawl.

Our neighbors to the north (Canada) also have the funniest accent. Can confirm, just watch and listen to Letterkenny.

The British accent is considered the smartest-sounding accent. Again, do they mean Cockney? The Queen's English? Monty Python's English?

Somehow not winning the title of "Sexiest" while still being named the most seductive, most beautiful, and the most romantic accent: French. Shiver me croissants! That couldn't possibly have anything to do with France's open disdain of Americans, could it?

