New Nursing Program Will Train Central Minnesota Refugees

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A very unique program is set to begin at St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

Thanks to a $950,000 grant from the U.S. Senate and another $75,000 grant from CentraCare, SCTCC will be able to train refugees or the children of refugees, to become nurses.

Jenny Knaack, Director of Nursing at SCTCC, says students will be accepted for the program starting in January.

We will have a holistic admission process that will take in both academic (progress) and also those life experiences and what they're what they're doing in their communities.

In order to be accepted into the refugee nursing program, there are a few pre-requisite classes to take, including:

Medical terminology

Math

Nursing Assistants

Developmental psychology

English

The 3 cohorts of students will work closely with a Student Success Manager and instructors with extensive training and work experience in diverse populations.

A 16-person cohort will begin training every fall for the next three years. For more on the program, find more information here.

