Minnesota Begins Reissuing 150,000 Expired Rebate Checks

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota's Revenue Department has announced it will start reissuing one-time rebate checks that have gone uncashed.

Nearly 150,000 checks have not been cashed and expired 60 days from their August and September issuance dates.

The new checks will go out in two batches, one batch this week and the second batch in early December. The new checks will also be valid for 60 days.

Paper checks will come in a plain white envelope. They will be from Submittable Holdings located in Missoula, Montana, and will have the signature of Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart.

To avoid duplicate payments, the Revenue Department cannot issue a rebate payment while a rebate check is still valid but uncashed.

Any unclaimed one-time rebate payments will eventually be handed over to the Minnesota Department of Commerce's Unclaimed Property Division.

