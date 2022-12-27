New laws take effect January 1st

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - With the new year, a few new laws take effect.

Planning on buying a new car in 2023?

Starting in 2023, used car dealers will now be required to show a written notice that a car has a salvage title and that notice will have to be signed by the purchaser before the sale of the vehicle. In addition, the new law closes a loophole that allows a vehicle worth less than $9,000 to have a clean title even though it’s been declared a loss.

Insurance agents must disclose conflicts of interest!

In an effort to protect consumers, especially older adults, a new law forces insurance agents to have a ‘reasonable basis’ for recommending an annuity, and orders agents to tell clients of any conflicts of interest, any quotas, and any sales incentives the agent is facing in writing.

Insurance must cover post-natal visits.

Help is coming for new families. With the beginning of the new year, health insurance must cover a comprehensive postnatal visit with a healthcare provider no more than three weeks after birth, and insurance must cover any visits recommended by a healthcare provider up to 12 weeks after birth.

Out-of-state teachers moving to Minnesota?

For teachers moving to Minnesota, a new law will allow them to claim their previous, out-of-state, years of experience in determining eligibility for pensions and retirement.

Changes to franchise renewals.

Finally, a new law will set the deadline for franchise renewals to the anniversary of the initial registration date. The deadline for franchise renewal is currently 120 days after the end of the year.

For questions about the new laws in 2023, contact your attorney or accountant.