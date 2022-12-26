UPDATE: Stillwater Police Find Body of Missing Man

STILLWATER (WJON News) - Authorities have called off the search of a missing man after his body was found Sunday night.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Stillwater Police Department say 20-year-old George Musser was found at around 7:00 p.m. Sunday in Baytown Township. He was pronounced dead.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities says there is no other information at this time as the case remains under investigation.

Stillwater police send a special thank you to all the volunteers who assisted in the search. Their asking you respect the family' privacy during this difficult time.

Musser was last seen at Brian’s Bar downtown Stillwater at approximately 2:10 am on Saturday.