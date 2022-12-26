Gas Prices Fall Again in Minnesota

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Gas prices have fallen again in Minnesota.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline in Minnesota has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.93.

Prices in the state are 41.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 12.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The price of diesel has also fallen 8.6 cents in the last week, averaging $4.68 per gallon.

GasBuddy says the national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05 cents per gallon.