Gas Prices Fall Again in Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Gas prices have fallen again in Minnesota.
According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline in Minnesota has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.93.
Prices in the state are 41.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 12.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The price of diesel has also fallen 8.6 cents in the last week, averaging $4.68 per gallon.
GasBuddy says the national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05 cents per gallon.