New Japanese Restaurant Serving Ramen Now Open in Waite Park

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A new central Minnesota restaurant is officially open for business.

Ippin Ramen is located at 601 2nd Street South in Waite Park in the former Ko-Z’s location. The Japanese restaurant offers gourmet ramen noodle entrees with a variety of meats including beef, pork, chicken, and shrimp, as well as vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Other items including appetizers, boba tea, and mochi ice cream are also on the menu at Ippin Ramen.

The restaurant’s grand opening starts at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Regular hours are 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sundays.

