New Italian Restaurant Opening Soon in Little Falls
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- You can get a preview of a new Italian restaurant opening in Little Falls this weekend. Ciao Thyme Woodfire Kitchen will feature wood-fired pizza and artisan sandwiches along with Italian classics and specialties.
The restaurant is having an open house on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. where you can get a tour and talk to Executive Chef Scotty Stocco and Manager Chris Plakut. Stocco says they will feature classic entrees with some Mediterranean flavors sprinkled in, but they will also have some unique items:
"Another signature pasta I'm going to do, it's not very popular for some reason, it's called Chicken Riggies. It comes from up-state New York or Utica Riggies, it's rigatoni, peppers, mushrooms, olives, in kind of a creamy roasted tomato sauce, it's delicious."
Stocco says the pizzas will be a cross between New York and Neapolitan-style pizzas and can cook as fast as six to seven minutes in their featured six-foot diameter wood fire grill. Ciao Thyme is scheduled to open on November 17th.
